Kurt Cobain's Home Insurance Policy, Signed By The Singer, Up For Auction

Goldin Auctions, a popular auction organiser, recently announced that Nirvana's Kurt Cobain's last signed Insurance Policy document would go for sale on August 22, 2020. Sharing the same on their social media, Goldin Auctions wrote: "The Insurance Policy signed & dated by #KurtCobain himself, for the home where he was found. Dated 74 days prior to his death." (sic) Interestingly, the Insurance policy is one of the few documents that had the late singer's full name, Kurt D. Cobain signature on it. Reportedly, the Nirvana frontman mostly used to address himself by his first name.

Kurt Cobain's full sign Insurance policy up for auction

According to TMZ's recent report, the Insurance policy documents that are going for auction are of Kurt Cobain's Seattle home, where he was found dead. The house was reportedly purchased by Kurt Cobain a few months before his demise revealed the TMZ report. The Insurance policy document reportedly also has rare and unseen photos of Kurt Cobain's house. As per the report, a part of the sale amount will be donated to suicide prevention organisations.

Kurt Cobain's Guinness World Record

Kurt Cobain holds a Guinness world record for the most expensive guitar at an auction. The guitar was played by Cobain at MTV Unplugged show in 1993. The guitar was sold at $6 million, surpassing Pink Floyd's David Gilmour's guitar that sold for $4 million during a charity sale in June 2019. Cobain's guitar was purchased by Peter Freedman, founder of RODE Microphones. Incidentally, this was not the first Cobain memorabilia that was sold. His cardigan, which was worn by the late singer for many musical performances, was also sold for a record price.

Kurt Cobain's death

Kurt Cobain, who was the frontman of Nirvana, died by suicide in 1994. The iconic singer was found dead at his residence in Seattle, United States. He was 27 years old. Kurt Cobian is survived by his wife, Courtney Love, and daughter Francis Bean Cobain.

