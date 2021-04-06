Last Updated:

Kurt Cobain's Fans Pay Tribute To The Late Musician On His 27th Death Anniversary

Kurt Cobain's fans pay their tribute to the late musician on his 27th death anniversary. Read on to see what does the Twitterati have to say.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Source: YouTube.com/Nirvana

Source: YouTube.com/Nirvana


Several fans of the Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain took to various social media handles in order to pay their tribute towards the late musician on the occasion of his death anniversary. Cobain's fans took to Twitter in order to either share their favourite memories involving Cobain or one of his songs; or to pay their respects to the musician with stills or lyrics of songs crooned and/or written by him. Several people even quoted Kurt Cobain's songs while remembering him and even shared the newspaper article through which the general populace found out about the artist's tragic demise back in '94. Those tweets can be found below. 

READ | Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar sells for record $6 million at auction

The Twitterati pays its respects to the late Kurt Cobain:

A little about Kurt Cobain's songs and passing:

Kurt Donald Cobain was an American singer-songwriter and musician. He is best known as the guitarist, frontman, and the primary song-writer of Nirvana. Cobain took his own life at his Seattle home in 1994. He reportedly left behind a suicide note back then. At the time of his passing, Kurt Cobain was 27 years old, due to which he posthumously became a part of the 27 Club. Some of Nirvana's songs that were penned down by Cobain were the likes of Smells Like Team Spirit, Come As You Are, and Something In The Way. A new rendition of Something In The Way can be heard in the background of The Batman trailer, starring Robert Pattinson as the famous caped crusader. A video from 1993, which features the late musician singing the song during a live performance can be found below.

(Source: YouTube.com/Nirvana)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT