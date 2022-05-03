Lady Gaga Drops 'Hold My Hand' From Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Ahead Of Premiere

Lady Gaga's much-awaited power ballad single 'Hold My Hand' is finally out on Tuesday, May 3. The melodious rendition is all set to feature in Tom Cruise's upcoming actioner Top Gun: Maverick.

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise essays the role of test pilot Maverick, meanwhile, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glem Powell will be seen essaying pivotal roles. Top Gun: Maverick first premiered at CinemaCon on April 28, 2022, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in the US on May 27, 2022.

Lady Gaga releases Hold My Hand

Written by Gaga and BloodPop, Hold My Hand is additionally bankrolled by Benjamin Rice. Notably, only the audio of the ballad rendition has been released by the pop singer. It is yet unknown when Gaga will release the official music video of Hold My Hand. Listen to the track here:

Just a week ago, Lady Gaga took to social media to share intriguing details about the making of Hold My Hand. In a lengthy note, the pop star revealed that the song celebrates 'life's heroes'. She articulated,

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.

Further, she took a brief moment to thank Tom Cruise and the makers of the movie for allowing her to work with them. According to Gaga, Hold My Hand is nothing less than a love letter to the world as it continues to face hard times. "I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. “Hold My Hand.” But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you, I won’t let go till the end," Gaga concluded.

Image: Instagram/@ladygaga, @topgunmovie