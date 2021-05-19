Lady Gaga Flaunts Her Tattoo On Coffee Run In LA After Wrapping Up 'House Of Gucci'

Singer-actor Lady Gaga will soon be seen in the biographical crime drama titled House Of Gucci. Lady Gaga has recently landed back in the US after filming for her upcoming project in Rome for over two months. The Bad Romance singer was spotted in Los Angeles on a coffee run and wore a tiny pair of shorts, which clearly gave her fans a glimpse of her thigh tattoo.

Lady Gaga's photos from her coffee run

Poker Face singer Lady Gaga had been in Italy for the shooting of her next film and recently flew back to Los Angeles after wrapping up the shoot. She was spotted in a casual avatar, wearing a tie-dyed hoodie, and completed her look with a tiny pair of grey shorts and Nike sneakers. The actor made a messy half-bun and could be seen rushing into her car with a glass of coffee in her hand. Gaga's tiny pair of shorts made it easy for her fans to get a glimpse of her adorable unicorn tattoo, which is there on her left thigh. Even though the star kept her look super casual, she wore a blingy pair of sunglasses and a shiny mask to add glamour to her overall look.

Lady Gaga's latest project

The Rain On Me hitmaker will be seen in the upcoming biographical drama film titled House of Gucci. The film is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The movie is based on the real-life events of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the shot for the upcoming movie. Her caption read, "That’s a wrap, Rid. #HouseOfGucci." Fans bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the singer and added that they couldn't wait to see her on-screen again. Lady Gaga was last seen in A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper, and even won the National Board of Review and Critics' Choice awards for Best Actress.

Image: Lady Gaga's Instagram Account

