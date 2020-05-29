Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & Justin Bieber Come Together For Global Citizen's COVID Initiative

Global Citizen festival recently announced a new initiative called “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future.” The program enlists celebrities like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin and Justin Bieber to generate revenue for the coronavirus relief fundings and programs in the US.

If the reports are to be believed, the coveted campaign will have music, film and TV stars recording to help rally the public to call on their world leaders to commit the funding needed to ensure equal access to the tools needed to fight COVID-19.

Also Read | 2 Floors Of Parliament Annexe Building Sealed After Official Tests Positive For COVID-19: Sources

Reportedly, stars like Chris Rock, Coldplay, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba and Shakira, too, have come onboard. The officials at the Global Citizen revealed that some of the celebs’ efforts will go toward using their social media to engage fans. Reportedly, the celebrities will also contact governments and corporate leaders themselves to solicit their pledges to fight the pandemic.

As per reports, the initiative is being described as a joint effort between Global Citizen, the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust. If the reports are to be believed, leaders from many of the major nations of the world are already on board with the initiative, including representatives from the UK, Mexico, France, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Canada, Germany, Norway, Austria, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Arabia, Morocco and New Zealand.

Also Read | Huma Qureshi Urges People To Stay Aware And Help The Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Today we are excited to announce the launch of Global Goal: Unite For Our Future, a new campaign calling on leaders to step up commitments to treatment, vaccines, testing, and more, to beat COVID-19 and strengthen global health systems: https://t.co/E57ahCjj59 #GlobalGoalUnite pic.twitter.com/rZnzb2BIJW — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) May 28, 2020

Also Read | COVID-19: 129 Indians Return From Bangladesh Through Land Route, To Be Quarantined

Coronavirus pandemic

Nearly 58,03,416 positive Coronavirus cases have been recorded across the world, claiming the lives of more than 3,59,791 people. The USA remains the worst-hit country in the world, with more than 1.78 million cases, followed by Brazil and Russia with 4,38,000 and 3,79,000 cases respectively. In India, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with more than 59,000 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Overall, as per reports, India has recorded more than 1,65,000 cases, with more than 4,700 fatalities.

Also Read | 2 Floors Of Parliament Annexe Building Sealed After Official Tests Positive For COVID-19: Sources

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.