Huma Qureshi Urges People To Stay Aware And Help The Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been entertaining her fans and followers with effortless recipes of scrumptious delicacies and throwback pictures of herself. Recently, the actor shared her views about the ongoing pandemic in an interview with a leading daily.

Huma Qureshi's views on COVID-19 lockdown

According to reports, Huma Qureshi believes that the coronavirus pandemic had contributed to helping people value their privileges and find meaning in smaller things in life. She said that the lockdown had taught everyone to appreciate the time they had to themselves and invest it in doing the things that people never had the time to do. The actor added that COVID-19 had reminded them that not everyone had the luxury to stay home. Moreover, Qureshi urged on the importance of being aware, mindful and possible ways in which people could lend helping hand to the needy.

Huma Qureshi also talked about how much she missed being on a film set. As per a report, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor revealed that she loved her work and missed it. However, Qureshi added that she was safe and took on the opportunity to maintain social distancing, reflect, write, learn new things and be positive. Additionally, she had also been reading her scripts.

Huma Qureshi expressed how she felt about the first five months of 2020. The actor expounded that the new year had rather been sad to date and the world had seen so much so quirky in such a short period of time. Qureshi recalled heart-breaking incidents and said that she was saddened after hearing about the demise of the two legends of the Hindi film industry, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan khan. The actor added that things would not be the same again and expressed her honour to have known the actors.

During the lockdown period, Huma Qureshi has been spending with her brother, Saqib Saleem. She has been polishing her culinary skills and her Instagram feed dazzles with mouth-watering desserts and home-cooking food regularly. The quarantine chef recently prepared dry fruit loaded Sheer Khorma on the occasion of Eid. Besides, the actor also updates her fans by posting her meals and eyeball-grabbing preparations on Instagram stories.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Or Huma Qureshi: Who Was Paired Better With Akshay Kumar In 2017?

Also read: Huma Qureshi Has A New Found Obsession With Face-masks Amid Quarantine

Huma Qureshi's upcoming projects

On the work front, Huma Qureshi marked a cameo appearance in Pushpendra Nath Misra’s Ghoomaketu, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Brijendra Kala, Ragini Khanna, Ila Arun and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles. The movie rights have been acquired by online streaming service Zee5. Qureshi also has a Hollywood zombie movie, Army of the Dead in her kitty. Helmed by Zack Snyder, the actor will portray Geeta in the film.

Also read: Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem Reveal Their Eid Plans; Details Inside

Also read: Huma Qureshi Promises To Fix Dance Lessons For Filmmaker Zack Snyder If He Visits India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.