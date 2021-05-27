Lady Gaga Sets The Temperature Soaring Amidst The Summer Heat In Recent Pictures

Lady Gaga is back on Instagram after her last post regarding her song Born This Way. The summer season calls for lightweight clothes and cooling off the summer heat. Lady Gaga took some time off and cooled off the summer heat near the sea. The Rain on Me hitmaker set the temperatures high as her latest Instagram posts went viral on the internet.

Lady Gaga cools off the summer heat after a dip in the pool

Lady Gaga’s latest Instagram post is a set of two photos of the singer dressed in a two-piece light blue bikini, as she sunbathes in the summer sun. The Alejandro hitmaker added only the mermaid emoji as the caption, which is quite suiting her photos as well. Wet patches can be seen on the land, right next to where Lady Gaga is lounging. She is facing away from the camera in both pictures. In the first photo, her face is visible but only partially.

Lady Gaga’s fans dropped heart and fire emojis, resonating with the sizzling photos that she uploaded. One fan commented saying "Queen". Another commented, "OMG QUEEN!!!! YOU'RE GORGEOUS".

A look at Lady Gaga's latest news

On the professional front, Lady Gaga was seen in the documentary series The Me You Can’t See produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. She opened up about her mental health struggles and her battle with depression as well. She broke down on camera, narrating the incidents and fans poured out in support of the singer after the show was aired.

Just a couple of days ago, Lady Gaga celebrated the ten-year anniversary of her single and album Born This Way. She was presented with a key to West Hollywood by the City’s Mayor and she also performed the songs live. In her Instagram post after the event, she explained that the album and the song were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay Black religious activist. May 23 was officially declared as "Born This Way Day" in West Hollywood. On May 27, 2021, she was seen on the FRIENDS Reunion episode where she sang the song "Smelly Cat" with Regina Phalange aka Phoebe Buffay played by Lisa Kudrow.

