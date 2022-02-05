Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92. "She is no more. She died in the morning," Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer at the city's Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, told reporters.

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of the other Mangeshkar siblings- sisters Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Here is all you need to know about the Mangeshkar siblings.

Mangeshkar family

Mangeshkar family is headed by late Marathi actor and classical singer Deenanath Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest daughter of Deenanath and Shevanti Mangeshkar. Meena Khadikar is the second eldest sibling followed by Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Here is more information about the Mangeshkar siblings.

1. Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar had a career spanning over 60 years and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. The veteran singer sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi. She is known as the Nightingale of Bollywood and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001 and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

2. Meena Khadikar

Meena Khadikar is a playback singer and composer working primarily in Marathi and Hindi languages. She’s best known for composing music for the Marathi industry, including a popular kids’ song and album Asava Sunder Chocolatecha Bungla, which was later recorded in Bengali and Gujarati too.

3. Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is one of the top playback singers in India and has a career spanning over seven decades. The Government of India honoured her with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Apart from Hindi, she has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages. She was married to the renowned music composer Rahul Dev Burman best known by his stage name RD Burman, it was her second marriage.

4. Usha Mangeshkar

Usha Mangeshkar has recorded songs in Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Assamese. She came into the spotlight as a playback singer after singing devotional songs for the movie Jai Santoshi Maa (1975), which became an all-time blockbuster. She has also produced the musical drama Phoolwanti for Doordarshan.

5. Hridaynath Mangeshkar

Hridaynath Mangeshkar is the youngest of the Mangeshkar siblings, he is popularly known as Balasaheb in the music and film industry. He was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and is the first Indian composer to compose and release two entire albums featuring the poems and songs of the poet-saint Meera.

Image: Instagram/@ushamangeshkar