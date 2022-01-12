Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Suffers From Pneumonia, Continues To Be In ICU

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 continues to be in the ICU ward. Dr Pratit Samdhani who is treating the 92-year-old singer told ANI that she will be kept under observation for 10-12 days. He further shared that apart from COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia.

The singer is currently being treated in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Earlier, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna had informed ANI about the singer’s health and revealed that she has mild symptoms. Rachna has shared that the 92-year-old singer has been kept in the ICU for ‘precautionary reasons considering her age. At last, she ended by requesting people to respect their privacy and keep the singer in their prayers.

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

Now, the doctor treating the singer and looking after her health, informed that she will be kept under observation for 10-12 days till her parameters are normal. “Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia,” Dr Pratit Samdhani said.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/Z0e3KUip4g — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

For the unversed, Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had said the singer had a viral infection. She celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year with her immediate family. She decided to hold an intimate celebration owing to the pandemic and the people the industry lost due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar who has a career spanning over seven decades has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the 2004 iconic film Veer Zaara.

Apart from lending her soul-stirring voice, the singer is also a recipient of various honours including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.

Image: ANI