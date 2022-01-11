Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID; Niece Rachna Says 'she's Doing Fine'

Despite adopting stringent measures and following all the necessary COVID-19 protocols, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for the virus. Apart from contracting the virus, the 92-year-old singer has been admitted to the ICU. Lata's niece Rachna confirmed the news to ANI and revealed that the iconic singer has mild symptoms.

Further giving a brief about the Lag Jaa Gale singer’s health, her niece explained that she is doing fine and has been kept in the ICU for ‘precautionary reasons considering her age’. At last, she ended by requesting people to respect their privacy and keep the singer in their prayers.

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to the hospital post-COVID-19 infection

Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had said the singer had a viral infection. She celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year with her immediate family. She decided to hold an intimate celebration owing to the pandemic and the people the industry lost due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar who has a career spanning over seven decades, has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the 2004 iconic film Veer Zaara.

Apart from lending her soul-stirring voice, the singer is also a recipient of various honours including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history.

