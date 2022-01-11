Delhi: DDMA Issues Fresh COVID-19 Curbs; Private Offices To Follow Work From Home

Owing to the threat of COVID-19 spread in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed fresh curbs including the closure of all private offices except those which are falling under the exempted category. According to the latest DDMA order, work from home needs to be followed amid rising COVID-19 and Omicron cases. On January 10, Monday, the national capital reported at least 19,166 new COVID-19 cases.

DDMA order on COVID-19 curbs:

Private offices in Delhi shall be closed, barring the ones in the exempted category; work from home shall be followed: DDMA pic.twitter.com/yPkwDR8t3o — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Delhi reports over 19000 COVID cases, 546 Omicron cases

In the last 24 hours, the national capital reported at least 19,166 new COVID-19 cases. The active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi which is the highest since May 15 last year, according to the Delhi health administration. Apart from COVID infections, at least 17 people have succumbed to the COVID virus in the national capital in the latest update taking the cumulative death toll to 25,177. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53%. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 546 fresh Omicron cases falling after Maharashtra (1,247) and Rajasthan (645).

66 Inmates, 48 staffers of three Delhi jails test positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, 66 inmates and 48 staffers of three jails in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. "None of those infected is serious. We are taking all precautions related to COVID-19," Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

According to data shared by the jail authorities, 66 inmates - 42 in Tihar and 24 in Mandoli jail - had tested positive for COVID-19 till Monday. Among the 48 infected staffers, 34 are from Tihar, six from Rohini jail and eight from Mandoli jail. As part of the steps taken to contain the spread of the viral disease in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jail complexes, prison dispensaries have been turned into Covid Care Centres. An oxygen plant in Tihar will be functional soon, the officials said.