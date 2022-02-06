Lata Mangeshkar No More: How Many Songs Has The Iconic Singer Sung Throughout Her Career?

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai after losing a month-long battle. In her career that lasted for over half a century, Lata sang more than 20,000 songs across 36 languages.

She has also sung many playback songs for Marathi films, composed by Marathi music directors like Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Vasant Prabhu, Srinivas Khale, Sudhir Phadke and herself. She also gave several Bengali hits composed by the music directors like Salil Chowdhury and Hemant Kumar. From Hothon Main Aisi Baat to Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, the 92-year-old continues to reign over the hearts of people with her evergreen iconic songs.

Lata Mangeshkar sang not just in Hindi but in almost every other Indian language, that lilting voice emoting for actors down generations, from Madhubala to Preity Zinta and scores of others in between. Hers is the golden voice' that millions of South Asians tune into when they wake up and often the last thing they hear before calling it a day, the beating heart of a shared memory passed down generations.

How many songs has Lata Mangeshkar sung?

The Indore-born Mangeshkar's first recorded song was in 1942 in the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal when she was just 13. In October last year, 79 years later, Vishal Bhardwaj released "Theek Nahi Lagta, a song with Mangeshkar's favourite lyricist Gulzar that was believed to have been lost. The body of work is so overwhelming that it is impossible to take stock of at one go, with opinion divided on whether it was 10,000 songs, 15,000 or 25,000.

Some of the popular songs sung by popular playback singers are as follows

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin

Lata Mangeshkar sang this beautiful track 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin' from the movie Aandhi. The song was written by a famous lyricist Gulzar and composed by R D Burman.

'Tujhe Dekha toh yeh jana’

Another hit song sung by the legendary singer is 'Tujhe Dekha toh yeh jana’ from the film Dil Wale Dulhaniya Lejayenge. The song and the movie are still evergreen.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from the film Veer Zara was a great hit. The film revolves around the story of two lovers from two countries - India and Pakistan – and traces their trajectory with a few other Mangeshkar songs.

Vande Mataram

The song, which is a powerful tribute to the motherland, has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and is from a studio album by musician AR Rahman, released in 1997.