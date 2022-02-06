When Lata Mangeshkar Performed Shastriya Sangeet And Natyageet With Her Father In 1938

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai after losing a month-long battle. The 92-year-old singer was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. In her career that spanned seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in over 3,000 Hindi films.

Lata Mangeshkar's father was a respected Natya Sangeet musician and Hindustani classical vocalist. Lata was introduced to music at an early age after which she followed her father's footsteps. In 1938, she performed “shastriya sangeet” and “natyageet” with her father for the first time.

On September 9, 1938, Lata had presented a program of Shahstriya music and dance with her father in Nutan Sangeet Theatre in Solapur in which she sang Raag Khambavati. On September 9, 2021, the late singer shared the same on her Instagram handle, which read, "Today on 9 September 1938, I had presented a program of Shastriya music and dance with my father in Nutan Sangeet Theatre in Solapur in which I sang Raag Khambavati." She further added, "This photo was clicked for the same program. I remember even today that after my song was done, Baba came on stage and sat, I was sitting there, Baba was singing and I slept with my head in Baba's lap. Such sweet memories."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 for three weeks. After her health began to deteriorate on Saturday, she was placed on a ventilator and was being monitored constantly by the doctors. The legendary singer’s mortal remains have been brought to her Mumbai home, from where they will be transported to Shivaji Park for the last rites. The iconic singer will be accorded state honour as per the protocol.