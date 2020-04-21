Lata Mangeshkar Shares Her 'favourite Picture' With Entire CID Cast; See Full Picture Here

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday to share an epic throwback picture with the cult series CID's entire cast. With a prop gun in her hand, the CID team's hands are seen raised in the picture.

In another tweet, Lata ji shared a close-up with popular character ACP Pradyuman. Netizens were surprised looking at the picture and wrote that her smile is the real takeaway from the picture. "hands up and laugh on," wrote on fan, "Acp pradhyuman hands up..you are under arrest," wrote another user.

The series premiered on 21 January 1998 and is the longest-running television series in India. It went on an intermittent break after 21 years and the last episode was aired on 27th October 2018. The TV show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Shrivastav and Dayanand Shetty as senior inspectors Abhijeet and Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr Salunkhe.

Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath. pic.twitter.com/gqaosVsUx0 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

It entered in both Guinness Book of World records and Limca Book of Records for uncut shooting for 111 minutes for the episode named 'The Inheritance' during October 2004.

With the nationwide lockdown in place, there have been plenty of restrictions for the citizens of India as imposed by the government and health regulatory authorities. The social distancing and the self-isolation have also given rise to humorous situations which have found their way on the internet in the form of memes and social media updates. 90-year-old legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar shared one such anecdote with a personal joke through her Twitter account, earlier on Saturday.

The singer quipped that her niece Rachana, on being asked about her favourite song amid lockdown, said that she listens to the hit song 'Parde mein rehene do parda na uthaao' (Let me be under the veil, don't lift it up). Due to the scare of the novel coronavirus, people have been staying indoors and have been advised to not step out. The song, sung by Lata's sister Asha Bhosle for the 1968 film Shikar, is so apt for the current situation around the globe.

