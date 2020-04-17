Anupam Kher receives 'gift of a lifetime' from Lata Mangeshkar, calls it 'therapeutic'

Amid the lockdown where people are reading negative messages which are hovering all around the social media regarding the coronavirus disease, veteran actor Anupam Kher has come up with a brilliant way of spreading positivity on the Internet. During the lockdown, the actor started a series called Call People Who Make You Happy where he calls different people from the film industry whom he thinks are positive and will spread happiness.

This time, the great actor called up Lata Mangeshkar, a person who has created a deep impact with her melodious voice and choice of songs. Anupam called her a blessing to every Indian. He had a long conversation with her and In return to the interesting conversation, Anupam wrote that Lata Mangeskar gifted him with something he will cherish for lifelong and has created a memory for him. Describing the gift, Anupam wrote, "As a gift of a lifetime she sent me some videos. One of them is an original recording of one of my favourite songs about much needed #HopeAndBelief. Therapeutic!"

In my series "Call people who make you happy" I called @mangeshkarlata Ji's. Lata ji is a blessing to all Indians. As a “gift of a lifetime” she sent me some videos. One of them is an original recording of one of my favourite songs about much needed #HopeAndBelief. Therapeutic!🙏 pic.twitter.com/KbPruHZJPj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 17, 2020

Anupam is also making sure that he keeps in touch with his fans and regularly shares interesting IGTV videos with them amid lockdown. Earlier as a part of his series, he made a video call to his friend and co-star Shakti Kapoor and has a hilarious conversation with him.

Anupam Kher shared the recording of his call with Shakti Kapoor on his social media. He captioned the post, "Chat with #ShaktiKapoor In my series “Call people who make you happy” I dialed my dearest friend and co-actor of so many movies @shaktikapoor. What followed was a fun chat. Full of laughter, memories, and Aaooos... 😂. Enjoy! 🤓😍😂😎 #FunInTheTimesOfCorona." [sic]

He revealed in the caption that he made this call as a part of his 'Call people who make you happy' series. The duo first exchange greetings and Anupam Kher complemented Shakti Kapoor on looking good. Kapoor then revealed that it is because his beard is growing and shared that he chopped his hair since he loved it so much.

