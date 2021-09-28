Lata Mangeshkar To Avoid Birthday Celebrations This Year; Know Why

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, one of the most respected singers in the country, ringed in her 92nd birthday on September 28. The singer, who is known to croon some soul-stirring songs and create an unmatchable legacy, recently shared her thoughts on celebrating the day with her family members during her interaction with Bollywood Hungama.

The singer is in no mood for birthday celebrations. When asked about how she will celebrate the day, she responded by asking, "What is there to celebrate?" She further said that it has been one more year of the pandemic and it is her second birthday after Coronavirus has hit the entire world.

Lata Mangeshkar reveals no birthday plans amid a pandemic

Given the circumstances, the Lag Jaa Gale singer revealed that the greatest gift she adorns is that she is being loved by her family who is still close to her. She shared that there are people out who haven’t seen their parents, their children for more than a year. According to her, "Who would think about birthdays at a time like this?"

When asked about her birthday wish this year, Lata Mangeskar chimed in and said that she prays that the virus leaves the lives of all and should no longer be a killer. She added and confessed that the aftermaths of the virus are more deadly and the past one and a half year has completely changed the lives of many. At last, she concluded the interaction by saying that it is time that people should not take their health and loved ones for granted. "Every moment with those who matter in our lives is precious."

The singer also received birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader hailed the legendary singer for her melodious voice, humility, and passion for Indian culture. He stated that he prayed for her 'long and healthy life.' PM Modi addressed the Luka Chuppi artist as 'Lata didi', and wrote, "Her melodious voice reverberates across the world." The leader also wrote that her blessings were a 'source of great strength' for him.

Lata Mangeshkar is considered among the greatest singers of all time, having rendered over 1,000 songs across multiple languages. Apart from Bharat Ratna, she was also bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and not just India, even France had awarded her the Legion of Honour.

(Image: PTI)