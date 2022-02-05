Lata Mangeshkar Tolerating Procedures Well, Still Under Aggressive Therapy, Says Doctor

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital informed that she continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at the moment, ANI reported.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/RtqyxEwcVk — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Earlier today it was informed that the iconic singer's health had deteriorated as she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. Dr Pratit Samdani said Lata Mangeshkar was critical and was put back on the ventilator. He added that she would continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, under the observation of doctors.

Dr Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

Lata Mangeshkar health updates

It was around last weekend that there was an improvement in her health. At that time, it was stated that she was no longer on ventilator support and was responding to treatment. Apart from her doctors, Maharashtra Health Minister had also given a statement about her health.

"I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. "Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying at that time.

Some days before the improvement in her health, the doctors, her family and celebrities from the film industry had expressed displeasure about the 'rumours' surrounding her health. At that time, a statement was posted from her official Twitter handle.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop.



Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.



Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU.



We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

(Image: ANI)