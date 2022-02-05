Last Updated:

Lata Mangeshkar Tolerating Procedures Well, Still Under Aggressive Therapy, Says Doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Here's the latest update on her health.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Lata Mangeshkar

Image: ANI


Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital informed that she continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at the moment, ANI reported.

Earlier today it was informed that the iconic singer's health had deteriorated as she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. Dr Pratit Samdani said Lata Mangeshkar was critical and was put back on the ventilator. He added that she would continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, under the observation of doctors. 

READ | 'Lata Mangeshkar no longer on ventilator, responding to treatment': Maharashtra minister

Dr Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

READ | Shraddha Kapoor enjoys 'perfect Sunday' with Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Thandi Hawayen'

Lata Mangeshkar health updates

It was around last weekend that there was an improvement in her health. At that time, it was stated that she was no longer on ventilator support and was responding to treatment. Apart from her doctors, Maharashtra Health Minister had also given a statement about her health. 

READ | Boney Kapoor marks 22 yrs of 'Pukar', recalls how Lata Mangeshkar agreed to star in song

"I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. "Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying at that time.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar in critical condition; legendary singer on ventilator support in ICU

Some days before the improvement in her health, the doctors, her family and celebrities from the film industry had expressed displeasure about the 'rumours' surrounding her health. At that time, a statement was posted from her official Twitter handle. 

(Image: ANI)

READ | Raveena Tandon, Kirron Kher pray for Lata Mangeshkar as singer's health deteriorates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar health updates, Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND