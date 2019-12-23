Lata Mangeshkar's Soulful Hits; From 'Lag Jaa Gale' To 'Tere Liye'

Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice has always been an integral part of the Hindi cinema. She is a popular playback singer, who has a singing career spanning more than seven decades. The singer is often addressed as the 'Nightingale of India', owing to her amazing voice. Lata Mangeshkar made her singing debut in 1942 with the Marathi song Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai for Pahili Mangalaagaur. Ever since then, she has sung as many as 50,000 songs in many languages. Here are the top emotional songs sung by her that are cherished by fans even today.

Lata Mangeshkar's best emotional songs

Zindagi Pyaar Ka Geet Hai (Souten)

The story about how a middle-class man falls in love with a billionaire's daughter has won the hearts of fans incredibly. The film and this song was a huge success at the box office and is also considered one of the best films of Rajesh Khanna in the industry.

Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera (Aradhana)

Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song was labelled as 'Platinum song' in the era of 1961. It chronicles the beautiful love story of Arun ( Rajesh Khanna) and Vandana (Sharmila Tagore), who secretly elope, but later, Arun passes away in a car accident, leaving Vandana broken forever. The two reminisce their beautiful memories in the song.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor: Here's how the actor is related to Lata Mangeshkar

Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai)

Reports say that Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, even today, is one of the most loved songs from Lata Mangeshkar's playlist. Written and sung by Lata, this song is the epitome of evergreen. Fans in huge numbers follow this song on several platforms today. The song which is a part of the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, this emotional note will definitely soothe your heart.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song Lag Jaa Gale’s rendition by a toddler goes viral

Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor)

Voiced by Lata and Mukesh, and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai is the most memorable song Hindi cinema has today. Right from 1972, to today, this song can never get old. Some reports say that this song is widely sung by budding singers and has become an online sensation with its remakes.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song Lag Jaa Gale’s rendition by a toddler goes viral

Tere Liye (Veer Zara)

Love blooms between Indian pilot Veer ( SRK) and Pakistani girl Zaara (Preity Zinta) in the song. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod, this song has millions of views online. The chemistry between Veer and Zaara strikes an emotional chord.

Humko Hami Se Chura Lo (Mohabbatein)

There is no comparison when it comes to the songs from the film Mohabbatein, that released back in 2000. The film ranks as one of the most frequently aired movies on television today. It chronicles the story of how love blooms between youngsters and promises to be the strongest bond ever. The song entails how no barriers can weaken the love between two people, not even death.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar: Top Three Marathi Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.