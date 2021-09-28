Lata Mangeshkar’s Unheard Song From 90s 'Theek Nahi Lagta' Is Out Now

On the 92nd birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj released an unheard song titled Theek Nahi Lagta crooned two decades ago by the singer. The romantic song is written by lyricist Gulzar and released under Bhardwaj's music label, VB Music. Theek Nahi Lagta was originally recorded in the 90s for a project that eventually got shelved. On Tuesday, September 28, the song has been released in collaboration with VB Music and the short video app platform Moj.

Watch the song here:

Vishal Bhardwaj releases Lata Mangeshkar's unheard song, Theek Nahi Lagta

Composed two years ago and orchestrated recently, the music video of Theek Nahi Lagta features old pictures of Lata Mangeshkar from her younger days. The video also tells about some interesting facts from the life of Mangeshkar, fondly known as Nightingale of India. Sharing the news of songs' release on Instagram, the music composer wrote, “What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. Composed two decades ago and reorchestrated recently, this echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. So let the poetry of music and the vessel of its life take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata didi @lata_mangeshkar[sic].”

Check the post here:

More on Theek Nahi Lagta

The song Theek Nahi Lagta was recorded with Lata Mangeshkar in the 1990s for a film that got shelved and the song was also lost after that revealed composer Vishal Bhardwaj recently in a virtual press conference. He said the song was recorded even before the 1996 film Maachis. According to Bhardwaj, the recorded tape was misplaced, however around two to three years ago, a recording studio had found the tape with Mangeshkar's song with Bhardwaj's name written on it. As the tape was a bit old, he along with lyricist Gulzar re-orchestrated the song and decided to release the song on Mangeshkar's birthday.

Meanwhile, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ringed in her 92nd birthday on September 28. Known for some soul-stirring songs, the singer has created an unmatchable legacy. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the singer said she is in no mood for birthday celebrations.

(Image: @vishalbhardwaj/Instagram)