Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala, undeniably earned a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans. The popular singer's untimely demise on 29 May 2022 sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving all his fans mourning the loss. In a shocking turn of events, the late Punjabi singer was shot dead at Jhawahar Ke village in Mansa district.

Ever since the singer passed away, fans have been remembering him in various wats and on numerous occasions. Although Moosewala might not be physically present with his fans, his legacy will always be alive through his songs. Days after his death, one of his foot-tapping numbers - 295 - has recently entered the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

Sidhu Moosewala's song enters the Billboard Global 200 Chart

Sidhu Moosewala's famous song 295 entered the Billboard Global 200 chart and is currently placed at 154th position marking the first song of the late singer to enter the list. The song was released in the year 2021 and garnered over 198 million views on YouTube itself. The lyrics of the song are in Punjabi and have lines like these -"Dass Putt Tera Head Down Kaston Changa Bhala Hassda Si Maun Kaston Aa (Tell me, son, why your head is bowed down. You used to be so happy then why are you silent, now)"

Here, take a look at the song:

For the unversed, many of the late singer's songs have managed to enter the Top 5 list in the UK charts last year. Moreover, he was also honoured with the best new artist of 2020 by The Guardian.

'Legends never die'

As soon as the news surfaced online fans flooded social media remembering the iconic singer. Many users revealed that Sidhu's songs are not just songs but "an emotion" whereas, others stated that legends like him never die and he's still alive in the hearts of his fans.

Take a look at some reactions from fans:

More about Sidhu Moosewala's death

The singer turned politician was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa, where the singer was declared dead upon his arrival. The singer's last rites took place in his native village.

(Image: @Sidhu_Moosewala/Instagram)