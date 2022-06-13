Sidhu Moosewala Receives Special Tribute At New York's Times Square; Watch

Sidhu Moosewala's fans came together at New York's iconic Times Square to celebrate the late singer's 29th birth anniversary. Moosewala, who was shot dead by assailants in May, received a special tribute as his videos lit up Times Square, with people gathered in huge numbers to cheer for him. Visuals from the same have been making rounds on the internet, with many adding hashtags like "Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala" alongside it.

Sidhu Moosewala receives special tribute at Times Square on his 29th birth anniversary

Glimpses from New York City show fans singing along outside the Nasdaq MarketSite office, where his songs were played on the big screen. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Moosewala received tributes from notable musicians like Diljit Dosanjh, Afsana Khan as well as Sonam Bajwa among others. Diljit dropped a picture of Moosewala alongside his parents and wrote, "Creativity..Music Kitey Ni Jaanda. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ਜਨਮਦਿਨ - Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. (sic)" Sonam shared a glimpse of her and Sidhu from their song Brown Shortie and mentioned, "Happy birthday Legend .. Your music and memories will live forever in our hearts. (sic)"

Gippy Garewal also dropped a trail of throwback pictures with Sidhu while urging other artists to visit the late rapper's parents. He stated, "Sidhu dreamed that the Punjabi industry should be at No 1. He said that our competition is not with each other but with international artists. But now everyone in the Punjabi industry is blaming each other." He noted that everyone should stand united instead of blaming one another as they grieve Moosewala's loss. He concluded his note by mentioning, "Miss you bro #sidhumoosewala."

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

The singer turned politician was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa. The artist had 19 bullet injuries and passed away within 15 minutes of being shot, according to reports. His death also came a day after Punjab's government curtailed the security cover of 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala. The singer's cremation took place in his native village in Mansa, while the family also organised an Antim Ardas ceremony (last prayer ceremony) for him earlier this month.

(Image: @naimanycphotography/Instagram)