Legendary Singer Prafulla Kar Dies At 83, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise

Eminent Odia Musician Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday night at his Satya Nagar residence in Bhubaneswar at the age of 83. A household name in Odisha, Prafulla Kar's career spanned over six decades, wherein he composed music for more than 70 films and contributed to numerous Odissi ballets and dramas among other things.

Paying tribute to Prafulla Kar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the artiste will be remembered for his 'pioneering contribution' to Odia's culture. Lauding his creativity and personality, PM Modi further sent condolences to his family and well-wishers.

Legendary singer Prafulla Kar passes away at 83

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, April 18, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2022

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also grieved the legendary singer's demise, stating that it has marked 'the end of an era in the world of Oriya music'. He wrote, "I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Oriya music. His unique musical style will forever immortalize him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well."

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତଜ୍ଞ ପ୍ରଫୁଲ୍ଲ କରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତରେ ଏକ ଯୁଗର ଅବସାନ ଘଟାଇଛି। ତାଙ୍କର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ରଚନା ଶୈଳୀ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସର୍ବଦା ଅମର କରି ରଖିବ। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 18, 2022



Prafulla Kar made his debut in the Odia film industry as a professional singer in 1962 with Shri Shri Patita Pabana. After more than a decade, he started his stint as a music composer with the film Mamata. Apart from giving music to over 60 Odia and four Bengali movies, the artiste also acted in two Odia films. He's also a Padma Shri recipient.

(IMAGE: ANI)