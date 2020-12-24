Leslie West Of 'Mississippi Queen' Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 75

Renowned guitarist Leslie West passed away on Wednesday morning, after suffering from a cardiac attack. The celebrated musician was a part of the band named ‘Mountain’, which has a huge fan following for its epic tunes even today. Leslie West was famous for his work in the song Mississippi Queen, which released in the year 1970 and is considered a classic amongst the rock music lovers. Several global celebrities, including Alex Skolnick and Jose Mangin, took to social media to pay their tribute to the late artist.

Leslie West of Mountain passes away

Musician Leslie West, who was the guitarist in the famous rock band, Mountain, passed away at a hospital in Florida on Wednesday morning. According to a report by Rolling Stones, the much-loved star was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence in Daytona. He reportedly remained unconscious even after he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Leslie West has been a popular name in the hard-rock music industry as he has a huge fan following for his skills as a guitarist. The 75-year-old star had left a lasting impact with the song Mississippi Queen, which was a part of the 1970 album, Climbing!.

A number of artists from different parts of the world took to social media to send out their condolences. Tom Morello took to Twitter to speak about his love for the late artist and how affected he was by his sad demise. He also mentioned how unique and praiseworthy Leslie West’s work was in the song Mississippi Queen. Jose Mangin, on the other hand, recollected the time he met the legendary artist and also sent a heartfelt message to his fans.

Rest In Peace #LeslieWest. His guitar tone on “Mississippi Queen” is hands down the BADDEST guitar tone on record. pic.twitter.com/JYSt8MDjv6 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) December 24, 2020

📷 Had the honor of interviewing legendary guitarist #lesliewest a few times over the years for @deanguitars #namm - sad to hear of his passing today. I know what his playing meant to the heavy music community. May his riffs forever live... https://t.co/F6eLEFS3IL — Jose Mangin (@josemangin) December 24, 2020

Musician Nils Lofgren also recollected the time he worked with the late Mountain artist. He said that he will always remember his sweet smile and his twinkling eyes that kept him inspired. Leslie West’s fans have also been speaking about the unfortunate incident through social media. Most fans have been remembering his contributions to the music industry through mesmerizing music. Have a look.

Rest In Peace, friend. Grin opened for Mountain and West, Bruce and Lang through early ‘70’s. Sweet, bad ass blues man. Got to play together first Rock n Roll Fantasy Camp. I’ll always remember his smile as he looked me in the eye, inspired and shared his gifts. #LeslieWest pic.twitter.com/g3UWvZgb9K — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) December 24, 2020

