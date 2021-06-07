Liam Payne Calls Off Engagement With Fiancee Maya Henry; Says, 'it Is Best For Both Of Us'

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have called it quits after 9 months of engagement. Liam Payne's engagement was confirmed by him in August 2020 during the lockdown. The couple has been rumoured to be linked since 2018. The singer recently opened up about his breakup.

Liam Payne's engagement to Maya Henry called off

Liam Payne's breakup with fiancee Maya Henry comes off as a surprise. The couple had been going strong since 2020 if their social media presence is anything to go by. He opened up about his breakup to Steve Barlett of Diary of CEO podcast on Apple. He said that they had called off the wedding and taken the time to focus on themselves.

He further added the reason for his split as well. The 28-year-old singer mentioned that more than anything else he feels "more disappointed" in himself for hurting people around him. He added that he is annoyed that he is "just not been very good at relationships". Liam said that he needs to work on himself before he puts himself on anybody.

The former One Direction member further spoke about his past relationship as well. He spoke about how he wasn't "giving a good version" of himself to others and he didn't appreciate nor like being that way. He concluded his two cents by saying that he had to do what needed to be done as "it was best" for both of them.

Who is Maya Henry?

Liam Payne's girlfriend Maya Henry is a 21-year-old model. She has been spotted in a few music videos like Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Kissing Strangers by Joe Jonas and DNCE. She began modelling when she was 16 years old and has walked the ramp for well-known high fashion brands like Dolce and Gabbana and George Hobeika. Liam Payne and Maya Henry got into a relationship in 2019, almost a year after Liam split from his ex-wife Cheryl Ann Tweedy. According to Metro.co.uk, the duo is said to have met during one of the meets and greets of One Direction, but it wasn't until 2018 that they regrouped and eventually hit it off.

(Image: Liam Payne's Instagram)

