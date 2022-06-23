South Korean girl group Aespa which debuted in 2020 with the hit single Black Mamba dropped the teaser for the music video of their first English song Life’s Too Short on Thursday, June 23, which will mark the four-membered band’s comeback this year after the release of their 2021 song Dreams Come True.

Life’s too Short Music video is set to release on June 24, 2022. The comeback is followed by the release of the mini-album ‘Girls’

Aespa's first English single Life’s too Short Teaser

The teaser for the music video was shared on Twitter by Aespa's official Twitter handle. The Next Level singers had performed this song as a pre-release track earlier this year in April at Coachella. Speaking of the teaser, it begins with all the members lying on a bed preparing a journal in a pink scrapbook. The teaser gives a feminine vibe as the main colour theme of the video is pink as shown in the teaser.

The video seems to be very symbolic with Goldfish, flowers, balloons and cell phones appearing in the teaser.

In the teaser member Karina is seen sitting in a room full of flowers taking a video from her phone, Winter is blowing her birthday cake, Giselle is seated in an all-white room, while the youngest member Ningning is seen looking into an aquarium with Goldfish swimming in it.

Watch Life’s too Short Teaser here:

Life’s Too Short like previous Aespa songs, seems to have vibrant aesthetics, colourful clothes showcasing each member’s different personality and a new concept altogether which has never been put forward by the girls. The teaser is backed with soft beats of the song and the members are singing the line ‘why would I ever stop?’. Aespa's fans all over the world are excited and overjoyed by the group’s comeback and are already claiming it to be a huge hit. This will be the group’s first English song.

The official music video will be dropping on 24 June 2022, at 1 p.m. KST and 12 a.m. EST. Aespa will perform the track in their first LA showcase on 26 and 27 June followed by the release of their new album that would be having 9 tracks with numbers like ‘Girls’ which is also the title track, ‘Lingo’ and ‘ICU’. The album will release on July 8.

Image: Twitter/@AESPASTREAM