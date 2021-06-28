The BET Awards were held with full pomp and show on Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles. During the BET Twitter Pre-Show, American rap artist Lil' Kim revealed that she is looking forward to getting on the Verzuz stage with Nicki Minaj. Scroll along to know all the details that she had to share.

Lil' Kim wants to get on the Verzuz stage with Nicki Minaj; find details here

The BET Awards took place on June 27, 2021, and Lil' Kim made this statement, in a conversation with ET at the Pre-Show. Her answer came within a quick second, without any hesitation and the prompt reply is giving fans quite some excitement. Twitter is flooded with people talking about the two coming together for a Verzuz. While some are taking sides, others are saying that Kim and Nicki are from different rap generations and the latter should rather share the stage with Foxy Brown.

A Twitter user wrote, “I don't want a #NickiMinaj and #LilKim #VERZUZ two different generations. I want #FoxyBrown. Whatever Timberland said to Gucci and Jezzy they need to say the same thing to Fox and Kim. Nicki doesn't have anyone from her generation in my opinion”. While another user wrote, “#LilKim challenges #NickiMinaj to a #Verzuz #battle... Who you think would win?”. Take a look at some of the Twitter here.

Well...well...well. @LilKim has mentioned it! We need @NICKIMINAJ to answer her ASAP. If it’ll happen, it gonna break the female rapper industry 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #LilKim VS #NickiMinaj https://t.co/xFu9uGhoWQ — akBARZ official (@akbar_adiwinata) June 28, 2021

LIL KIM WANTS TO DO A VERZUZ WITH NICKI MINAJ??? WHATTT?????#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/28hrWdrIL2 — honest papi 💯𒊹︎ (@iamtreyforde) June 27, 2021

I feel lil Kim and Nicki would be a good pair up for a verses! They both have many hits and do till this DAY have the BIGGEST influence in female hip hop than any other woman rapping ever! #nickiminaj #lilkim pic.twitter.com/NxzipTJIfD — SMUGG (@smugg__) June 28, 2021

#lilkim says she would do a verzuz w #nickiminaj . Who u got winning ??? 👀👀 — DIAMONDSTONETV (@diamondstonetv) June 28, 2021

The Barbs don’t even see @LilKim actually is being VERY nice and is giving Nicki Minaj a HUGE compliment!! #LilKim has respect for #NickiMinaj as a artist otherwise Kim would NEVER do this!I don’t like to hear SuperBass and Starships🙄 but THE 👑🐝 wants it so let’s go!! #VERZUZ — S Salguero🏳️‍🌈🇳🇱🇨🇴 (@LilKimXtina83) June 28, 2021

TRACK FOR TRACK, #LilKim not fucking with #NickiMinaj , Kim ain’t got enough ammo



Ones lives off her classics

The other still making classics



NICK A WHOLE DIFFERENT LEVEL OF CRAZY WITH DA MUSIC💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/XepnkN8AiH — ATYOWIFEHOUSE (@atyowifehouse) June 28, 2021

I don't want a #NickiMinaj and #LilKim #VERZUZ two different generations. I want #FoxyBrown. Whatever Timberland said to Gucci and Jezzy they need to say the same thing to Fox and Kim. Nicki don't have anyone from her generation in my opinion. — Shayla (@Shaylainthecity) June 28, 2021

Both the rappers have had a feud that goes back several years ago and was most talked about when Kim released Black Friday, soon after Nicki’s debut Pink Friday. Kim also called Minaj a ‘Lil Kim Clone’ and also a ‘wannabe’. Alongside, Nicki’s songs Roman's Revenge, Tragedy, Y.U. Mad, Stupid Hoe, and I Am Your Leader are also said to be about Kim.

In August 2018, Kim indicated that she had put the differences behind in a radio interview with Real 92.3. The rapper said, “God bless Nicki, I wish her the best. She did what she did until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did. Once that happens, hopefully, everyone will stop asking me”. Prior to this in June 2018, Kim had also made that statement that she didn’t know who Minaj was, in a conversation with ET.

Image: Lil' Kim & Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.