Lil Nas X Announces He's 'pregnant' With New Album, Baby 'MONTERO' Is Due September 17

The Old Town Road artist Lil Nas X has revealed that he is 'expecting' his next album. He did a 'pregnancy photoshoot' with People to announce it, leaving netizens surprised. According to the sources that his self-titled first album Montero will be published on September 17th. In an over-the-top photograph published on September 2, the musician wore a white flowing robe with a cream rose flower crown while cradling his baby bump.

Lil Nas' surprise announcement

He released the pictures on Twitter, with the caption, "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021"

SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕🥲 pic.twitter.com/dry8lAhpPr — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

His fans were enthralled to see the star doing something different. YouTube congratulated Lil by writing, "so happy for you." Another fan wrote, "congrats on da baby." "I can't believe you did an mpreg photoshoot, you're even more Online than I am," another fan wrote on Twitter.

so happy for you — YouTube (@YouTube) September 2, 2021

How can you not ❤ Lil NAS? I do! A bunch of haters are very happy right now. 😀 — 💞Val💞 (@MolenaVal) September 2, 2021

The offical account of youtube replying to a pop star...is this some kind of MK Ultra thing? — Archaeo999 (@DhaivatMehta2) September 2, 2021

I called it pic.twitter.com/jgc4ND2zed — Onigga Maraj (@robsstorie) September 2, 2021

When he had an idea of the pregnancy photoshoot, he told People that he was like, 'Oh my God, this is incredible,' so he immediately contacted his stylist and she was astounded by it, saying that this all makes sense now. She said that this is your album and this is your baby. However, she said it as a joke but he made up his mind that he was going forward with the pregnancy shoot.

He further said that people are getting a lot of stories about him and they are going to hear a lot about his background and where he wants to go in my love life, according to People. He further added that he thinks he has finally discovered a good middle ground between being as authentic as possible in his music and writing a hit song.

Lil Nas' recent collaboration

On the album, Lil Nas X collaborated with Elton John on One of Me, Miley Cyrus on Am I Dreaming, and Doja Cat on Scoop, in addition to his previously released hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name). He, like any father, has a lot of aspirations and wishes for his upcoming "baby." He hopes this record reaches every single corner of the earth.

Image Credit: