Lil Nas X Responds To Backlash Over Twerking On 'CGI Pole' In His Latest Single 'Montero'

American musician Lil Nas X responded to the backlash he had been facing for his latest single, Montero: Call Me By Your Name. The song that had been making a lot of noise on social media includes a part in which Lil Nas X does a twerk step on CGI Pole. While several celebrities and fans have appreciated him for his courage, many also criticised him. The 21-year-old had been facing and responding to the backlash from his Twitter handle.

Lil Nas X responds to social media backlash

Lil Nas X twerking on CGI pole opened several doors of criticism. The singer responded through his social media as he showed the troubles that he faced as a child when he hid his sexuality in the music video. The Grammy award-winning singer named his latest song after his original name Montero Lamar Hill. While responding to a tweet, he wrote 'there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a CGI pole isn’t what’s destroying society.'

In another tweet, the rapper commented on how people are reacting towards his video. He wrote 'y’all saying a gay n**** twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen.' Later, he also celebrated crossing 10 million views on YouTube. The Montero music video currently has crossed 41 million views on YouTube with 1.9 million hits. Here's Lil Nas X in Montero music video.

Lil Nas X penned a letter for young Montero

Before releasing the video, Lil Nas X penned a letter for his younger self. The singer took to his official Instagram handle to share the letter as he wrote that he is finally expressing the troubles he had faced in his childhood. He further mentioned that people are going to be angry at him and say that he is pushing an agenda. He also said that he is actually pushing an agenda to make people stay out of other's lives. In the letter, he also mentioned that his song would open many doors for queer people.

