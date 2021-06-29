Lil Nas X Reveals He Was 'trembling' During His Performance At The BET Awards 2021

Lil Nas X had recently performed at the BET Awards 2021 and surprised his fans. Later, he took to Twitter and mentioned that he was extremely scared while performing. He also said that he pushed himself out of his comfort zone for the performance. Take a look at what the rapper had to say about his performance at the award function.

Lil Nas X opened up about being nervous during his BET Awards 2021 performance

During his performance to Montero, the rapper shared an onstage kiss with a fellow male dancer. The singer's kiss drew a lot of attention from fans, while some praised him for making a bold statement during the event, especially during Pride month, there were others who thought it was unacceptable. He took to his Twitter handle to share that it took him a lot of time to mentally prepare himself for the performance.

He was trembling on the stage knowing that he was performing something he has never done in front of a straight audience. He added that even during the performance he was having a hard time calming his nerves down. He thanked his fans for all the support they've shown after the performance. Take a look at Lil Nas X's Twitter confession.

it took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Reactions to Lil Nas X's Twitter confession

A fan wrote that it takes a lot of courage to be oneself. They applauded him for being himself and representing who he really is on the stage. A Twitter user questioned him that why did he go for the kiss if he was so nervous. Lil Nas X replied by saying, "if you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow." Here are some of the reactions to his revelation about his performance.

It takes more courage to be oneself than you think...applaud you for being you and representing that... https://t.co/i9FwvGZ4AM — Eternal #WakandaForever Polk (@EternalPolk) June 29, 2021

Why did you force yourself? 🥴 https://t.co/j9X0A8b7u1 — SlimeXxX (@SlimeXxX1) June 28, 2021

if you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow https://t.co/pIURlxRbuG — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Another fan wrote that if she had someone to look up to when she was younger, she would have probably loved herself a lot sooner. She thanked him for representing who he really is. Talking about Lil Nas X at the BET Awards, another user wrote that they admired his bravery a lot. They added, "Not only did he put queerness on display, but queerness as the disruptive. Subversive."

if i'd had someone like u to look up to when i was younger, i'd probably have loved myself a lot sooner. thank you for everything u are and do xo https://t.co/VRE2ypYKAx — 🔞 meditation pebble 🌈🇵🇸🕊 (@SWEETJIMINSSl) June 29, 2021

I admire his bravery so much. Not only did he put queerness on display, but queerness as the disruptive. Subversive. We can’t ask for “diversity in representation” & then have unrealistic, puritanical expectations that no cishet musicians are ever asked to live up to https://t.co/a5PLQv5HRj — abolish police mk (@mkatnite) June 29, 2021

Image: Lil Nas X's Instagram

