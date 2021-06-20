List Of Miley Cyrus' Tattoos And Their Meanings; From Rose To Dream Catchers

Miley Cyrus is not only known for her spectacular singing skills but also for the interesting tattoos she has inked on her body. She has inked a variety of tattoos all over her body such as a rose, a motorcycle, ancient symbols, dream catcher, etc that have fun and interesting meanings behind them.

Miley Cyrus’ tattoos and their meaning

Freedom

Miley Cyrus has a tattoo named ‘freedom’ on her knuckle that, according to a by Seventeen, gives power to her for being a single mother’s daughter.

Motorcycle

Miley Cyrus inked a motorcycle on her right arm in order to give a tribute to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The tattoo is the absolute replica of her father’s motorcycle.

I’m proud of you, Yoko

The pop singer got this tattoo at Winter Stone who took to their Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Miley Cyrus’ tattoo inked on the left side of her shoulder. “I’m proud of you, Yoko” was actually a handwritten note from Yoko Ono to Miley.

Ancient Symbols

One of the popular celebrity tattoo artists, Dr Woo inked a series of beautiful ancient symbols found on rock walls on her right arm.

A Claw

Miley Cyrus' right arm consists of a curved claw but the pop star hasn’t revealed the reason behind getting it inked.

Vegemite

As the singer was in a relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, she gave a tribute to him by getting a tattoo of an Australian spread named Vegemite that he loved.

Heart with a WA

She even added yet another tattoo to her arm that was inked as ‘Katz’ for her BFF, Katy Weaver. Next to it, she also inked a tiny heart with the initials ‘WA’ written inside that was meant to honour Woody Allen.

A Dog

Miley Cyrus even got the bottom part of her arm inked with a dog-shaped tattoo that resembles one of her pet dogs.

Here’s a list of some of her other tattoos-

Equal sign on her finger

Cross on her finger

Peace sign on her finger

Karma on her finger

Eye on her knuckle

Love inside her ear

Dreamcatcher on her side

Love Never Dies on her bicep

A long paragraph on her forearm

Om on her wrist

Anchor on her wrist

Roman numeral on her elbow

Sugar skull on her ankle

Cat on her lip

Alien, heart, eye, galaxy print, watermelon on her knuckle

Waves on her foot

"Elvis" on her forearm

"Okie" on her upper arm

"Leetle" on her forearm

Dog on her upper arm

A Planet on her forearm

"Biewty" on her upper arm

Tooth on her elbow

Avocado on her arm

Blowfish on her upper arm

Johnny Cash signature on her arm

Smiley face on her ankle

Nude woman on her side

"Moo" on her forearm

Happy Hippie logo on her arm

Pot leaf on her ankle

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.