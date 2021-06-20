List Of Miley Cyrus' Tattoos And Their Meanings; From Rose To Dream Catchers

Quick links:
Miley Cyrus is not only known for her spectacular singing skills but also for the interesting tattoos she has inked on her body. She has inked a variety of tattoos all over her body such as a rose, a motorcycle, ancient symbols, dream catcher, etc that have fun and interesting meanings behind them.
Miley Cyrus has a tattoo named ‘freedom’ on her knuckle that, according to a by Seventeen, gives power to her for being a single mother’s daughter.
Miley Cyrus inked a motorcycle on her right arm in order to give a tribute to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The tattoo is the absolute replica of her father’s motorcycle.
The pop singer got this tattoo at Winter Stone who took to their Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Miley Cyrus’ tattoo inked on the left side of her shoulder. “I’m proud of you, Yoko” was actually a handwritten note from Yoko Ono to Miley.
One of the popular celebrity tattoo artists, Dr Woo inked a series of beautiful ancient symbols found on rock walls on her right arm.
Miley Cyrus' right arm consists of a curved claw but the pop star hasn’t revealed the reason behind getting it inked.
As the singer was in a relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, she gave a tribute to him by getting a tattoo of an Australian spread named Vegemite that he loved.
She even added yet another tattoo to her arm that was inked as ‘Katz’ for her BFF, Katy Weaver. Next to it, she also inked a tiny heart with the initials ‘WA’ written inside that was meant to honour Woody Allen.
Miley Cyrus even got the bottom part of her arm inked with a dog-shaped tattoo that resembles one of her pet dogs.
