Little Mix Trio Unfollows Former Band Member Jesy Nelson, Here’s Why

The much-loved British band, Little Mix's three members, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently unfollowed the former member of their band, Jesy Nelson. Fans noticed this odd situation and began to speculate about the reason behind the move. Reports now state that the trio could have possibly unfollowed their former band member over the recent blackfishing allegations with regard to her new solo, Boyz.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock unfollow former member

The remaining Little Mix members recently unfollowed Jesy Nelson, causing a stir on social media. Little Mix is known for chart-topping hits including Black Magic, A Different Beat, Forget You Not, If You Wany My Love, and many more. The trio unfollowed Nelson from their official social media accounts and have not put out a post or statement explaining what is amiss yet. However, fans and several reports state that the move came after the blackfishing allegations against Jesy Nelson after she launched her new solo number, Boyz. The allegations of cultural appropriation were specifically regarding the music video of the song.

Jesy Nelson's song featuring Nicki Minaj was recently ranked number one in the US and UK and she posted a screenshot of her song in the first position and thanked her fans for the same. The singer and songwriter also addressed the blackfishing allegations against her music video in an interview with Vulture. The former Little Mix member mentioned that she never faced such allegations when she was part of Little Mix and it all began once she left the British band.

She mentioned that initially when it started, she was not on social media, and so her team would handle the situation. However, she mentioned that she is aware of her roots and knows she is a 'white British woman' and never denied that. However, she also mentioned that she loves black culture and music and that it was all she grew up with. However, she did not mention anything about her relationship with Little Mix. She left the band after she had a panic attack during the shoot for the music video of the 2020 Little Mix hit number, Sweet Melody.

Image: AP