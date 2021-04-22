Little Mix's Net Worth: All You Need To Know About The British Girl Band

British girl group Little Mix was formed in 2011 during the eighth series of the British version of The X Factor. The group currently consists of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Jesy Nelson left the group due to mental health issues, in December 2020. The band has so far released 6 studio albums, 27 singles, and 29 music videos. With estimated sales of over 60 million albums and singles worldwide. Little Mix is one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

According to a report by capitalfm.com, Little Mix's net worth is quite high as the group has had a successful career. The current band members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have amassed a huge net worth as Little Mix, while former member Jesy Nelson, also earned millions during her nine-year career with the band before she quit. The band released their 6th album, Confetti, in November 2020.

Little Mix's net worth

According to capitalfm.com, Little Mix’s estimated net worth is $32 million (£25 million) as of September 2020. The report shows individual net worth's of band members as well. Jade Thirlwall reportedly has a net worth of £7.3 million, while Perrie Edwards apparently has a net worth of £5.9 million and Leigh-Anne Pinnock has an estimated net worth of £5.9million. Former member Jesy Nelson allegedly has an estimated net worth of £5.8 million.

Not much is known about Little Mix's salary. However, according to the same report, the band is said to have made £28.5 million since winning The X Factor, earning £1million in 2019 through touring and merchandise, despite not releasing a new song. Their company, Eternal Dance Media Ltd, was launched in 2011 to handle their music, merchandise, and earnings.

Little Mix's latest project

Little Mix's confetti was released on November 6, 2020, succeeding the release of three singles Break Up Song, Holiday, and UK chart-topper, Sweet Melody. The album peaked at number 1 in Ireland and was certified gold by the BPI. The group will tour in 2022 in support of the album.

Each of the members have individual projects of their own, which have also boosted their respective earnings. Leigh-Anne Pinnock has her own swimwear label and has also signed as a songwriter for Sony/ATV Music Publishing, with Jade Thirlwall. Meanwhile, Jesy Nelson made a very successful documentary titled Odd One Out in 2019, which went on to win an NTA, while Perrie Edwards started her own range of Superga trainers.

Image source - Little Mix Instagram

Disclaimer | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.