Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Gets Engaged To Beau Alex Oxlade In A Dreamy Beach Proposal

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards is finally engaged to her boyfriend and soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as the latter popped the question in a dreamy beach setup. Edwards announced the news by sharing a trail of pictures from the proposal, stating that she said 'YES' to the 'love of her life'.

Perrie's bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among the many celebrities who dropped congratulatory messages on her post. For the unversed, Perrie and Alex also welcomed their first child, son Axel, in August 2021.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Perrie shared a couple of glimpses perfectly capturing the duo's big moment in the midst of a splendid location. The sunset photographs saw Perrie taken aback by the surprise, with the duo later celebrating the milestone with a kiss. She also shared a close-up of the gorgeous rock decorated on her ring finger.

In the caption, Perrie mentioned, "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!" Take a look.

The couple hit another big milestone last year when they welcomed their firstborn Axel in August. At that time, she dropped a monochrome picture of the infant and mentioned, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21." She has since treated fans with heartwarming pictures of Alex, and in a post encapsulating her pregnancy journey, the singer stated, "I cooked a whole human in 2021."

According to PEOPLE, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain first sparked dating rumours in 2016 and made their relationship official a year later. While talking to Capital FM in 2020, Perrie opened up about her engagement plans, stating that while she would 'definitely' say yes to Alex, the couple didn't want to rush things.

(Image: @perrieedwards/Instagram)