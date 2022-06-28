Lizzo Reveals Beyonce's Songs Gave Her Hope During Tough Times; 'She’s My North Star'

About Damn Time singer Lizzo recently appeared on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and opened up about various aspects of her life. During the course of the episode, the artiste spoke about the impact Beyonce has had on her life and shared that she was her 'North Star'. She revealed that the singer gave her 'hope' when she was going through tough times in her life.

Lizzo hails Beyonce as her 'North Star'

The Grammy winner mentioned that there were times in her life when she was shy, would get picked on and didn't think she was 'cool'. These were the times she used to listen to Beyonce's music, which would 'transport' her. She mentioned that listening to her music gave her hope that 'life is going to be better'. She wished for her music to make people feel the way Beyonce's tracks helped her, as she called her a 'North star'. She said-

"When I was shy, or I didn’t think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me. I would feel something, I would feel like my life is going to be better, you know? There’s hope for me. The way she makes people feel, that’s how I want to make people feel with music. She’s been my North Star."

Lizzo at BET Awards 2022

Lizzo recently made headlines when she gave a fantastic performance at the BET Awards 2022. She was joined by Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey, who also set the stage ablaze with their vocals. The prestigious award ceremony took place on June 26 at the Microsoft Theater. Lizzo stole the show with her royal look as she opted for a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Her dramatic sleeves took her look to the next level as it had feather detailing. The singer also received love from fans when she walked the red carpet at the event.

She was also in the news after she was forced to tweak the lyrics of Grrrls over allegations of using 'ableist slur.'