Lizzo, Jack Harlow & More Roped In To Perform At BET Awards 2022; Check Performers' List

Image: AP
Ahead of the highly-anticipated BET awards 2022, the makers have frequently been unveiling new updates related to the event and escalating the curiosity of the fans. While they earlier made a delightful piece of announcement revealing that the Rapper Diddy will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET awards 2022, they have now unveiled the names of some of the performers who will take the stage during the event.
The BET Awards will be aired live on BET at 8 p.m. ET on 26 June 2022 from the Microsoft Theater.
According to People, BET recently announced the first round of performers for this year by revealing that the iconic artists namely Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey will be setting the stage on fire at the awards ceremony. On the other hand, even other artists will be p[erforming at the event which includes Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin along with newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI.
2022 BET Awards Nominations
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu...Click here to check the full list.
