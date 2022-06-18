Lizzo, Jack Harlow & More Roped In To Perform At BET Awards 2022; Check Performers' List

Ahead of the highly-anticipated BET awards 2022, the makers have frequently been unveiling new updates related to the event and escalating the curiosity of the fans. While they earlier made a delightful piece of announcement revealing that the Rapper Diddy will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET awards 2022, they have now unveiled the names of some of the performers who will take the stage during the event.

The BET Awards will be aired live on BET at 8 p.m. ET on 26 June 2022 from the Microsoft Theater.

Who will be performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

According to People, BET recently announced the first round of performers for this year by revealing that the iconic artists namely Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey will be setting the stage on fire at the awards ceremony. On the other hand, even other artists will be p[erforming at the event which includes Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin along with newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI.

2022 BET Awards Nominations

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu...Click here to check the full list.

Image: AP