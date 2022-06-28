Lorde Blasts Roe V. Wade Reversal At Glastonbury; 'Girls, That Horror Is Your Birthright'

New Zealand singer and songwriter, Lorde, expressed her displeasure against the Supreme Court of the United States over the recent overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which gave women in America the liberty to have an abortion before the foetus is viable outside the womb (before 24-28 weeks). The new decision leaves the decision on restriction or banning of abortion to the individual states in the US.

The artiste took to the stage of the Glastonbury Festival and said, "Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies are destined to be objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright."

Lorde slams US SC on overturning of Roe v. Wade verdict

Lorde took the opportunity to use her platform to condemn the controversial US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. As per Page Six, Lorde continued on the Glastonbury stage:

"But here's another secret. You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom, wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life's work. Because everything depends on it. F**k the Supreme Court", soon after which the crowd erupted into cheers.

Earlier, during her performance at UK's Glastonbury Festival, Olivia Rodrigo called out the Supreme Court Justices who voted to strike down the 1973 ruling. As per a report on The Guardian, the singer told the crowd that she was 'devastated and terrified' about the state of affairs, adding that so many females 'are going to die' because of the ruling.

As per a report on BBC, singer Billie Eilish in her statement at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage said, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."

More on Roe v. Wade

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the US overturned the landmark 1973 ruling of the Roe v. Wade. Soon after the decision, many women, activists and academicians came on the road to protest, saying that the decision will erase years of efforts that women had put into getting a constitutional guarantee of reproductive rights.