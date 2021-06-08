Lorde Drops Hint About New Music With A Cheeky Swimsuit Picture; Take A Look

It's been four years since New Zealand singer Lorde who topped the music charts with her song Royals has released any music. The 24-year-old songstress has managed to keep her private life under the wraps and has been away from the limelight ever since her song Homemade Dynamite released in 2017. Lorde recently teased her fans about new music arriving soon in 2021 by updating a new picture about her upcoming album on her website.

Lorde drops hints about new music with a cheeky swimsuit picture

The singer shared a picture of herself in a bright yellow swimsuit flashing her legs to the camera that is pointing towards the sky that has the words "Solar Power" written in yellow font. Along with the picture, the tagline reads, "Arriving in 2021.. Patience is a virtue." While no more information was given on the website other than a signup button. According to Lorde's Twitter fan page, the picture shared might be the singer's new album cover. Music producer Jack Antonoff also shared Lorde's picture on his Instagram hinting that something is definitely brewing.

Lorde’s website has just been updated! Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/3OKphTjWpm — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) June 7, 2021

Netizens react to Lorde's Solar Power pic

Fans of the singer took to Twitter to share their reaction to Lorde's updated website. Lorde's fans flooded Twitter with #Lordeiscoming and could not stop sharing their excitement over the news. One user wrote, "Preparing for my new personality once the new Lorde album drops Can’t wait to be enlightened" while another penned, "I’m so ready for Lorde’s new era." Take a look at some of the Twitter comments below.

Preparing for my new personality once the new Lorde album drops 🤩 Can’t wait to be enlightened #SolarPower #lordeiscoming pic.twitter.com/KEco1vOvpG — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕨𝕟 ☾ 🖤☆ (@SHelmstadter) June 8, 2021

IDK WHY I DID THIS EDIT BUT LORDE IS COMING cmoooon NOWWWW THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IS BACK #SolarPower #Lorde #lordeiscoming pic.twitter.com/1ZWxSQ44lz — Lorde is coming (FORREAL) (@worlddalone) June 8, 2021

after years of drought, Lorde is finally coming back 😩💖💓💝#LordeIsComing pic.twitter.com/dJxkMD6gLX — crest (@ksg_bear) June 8, 2021

LORDE'S COMING BACK... LORDE'S COMING BACK... LORDE'S COMING BACK... after all the anticipation FINALLY #lordeiscoming pic.twitter.com/OsJgg7O98B — Brittany Pettit (@MissBritannia13) June 8, 2021

A look at Lorde's songs

The singer made her debut in 2013 with an extended play titled The Love Club which included the song Royals which broke many records. Lorde received two Grammys for her song Royals under the Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year categories. In the same year, Lorde released her first-ever studio album Pure Heroine. In 2014, Lorde curated the soundtrack for Jennifer Lawrence's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 1. Her second studio album Melodrama released in 2017 and became number 1 on the US Billboard 200. Her second studio album Melodrama was nominated for Album of the Year at the 60th Grammy Awards.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.