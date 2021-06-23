Lorde Reveals Why She Won't Return To Social Media; Announces 'Solar Power' Release Date

After dropping the music video of her song Solar Power from her latest album of the same name as a surprise gift for the fans, New Zealand singer Lorde recently dropped an email in which she shared details about her album Solar Power, its release date, the songs list and also revealed that she will not be coming back to social media.

Lorde announces Solar Power's August release

The email which was shared by one of her official fan accounts Lorde info starts with the 24-year-old singer greeting her babies and wishing them a happy Solstice. She followed it by giving out some information about the summer solstice and shared that she has some major news to announce. The Royals singer revealed that her album will come out on August 20 and will contain 12 songs with 2 bonus tracks. She also shared the album tracklist in the mail, which includes songs such as The Path, California, Fallen Fruit and Mood Ring.

Hinting at details about her 2022 Solar Power tour, the singer shared that it is going to be an intimate one and will be held in green fields rather than in arenas. She also shared her excitement for the same by revealing that it is going to be a "sick" tour and that they have hired five new band members. Lorde also announced that she will not be releasing a physical CD of her album cover and will be opting for a more environment friendly and plastic free music box as she didn't want to make something that will end up in a landfill in 2 years.

Lorde says she's not returning to social media

While Lorde's new album will be releasing soon, the singer stated that she will not be using social media platforms to promote her new music. Lorde who had stepped back from social media in 2018 after the release of her second album Melodrama wrote in the email that being off social media makes her feel incredible and that she would love to maintain that feeling. However, she also ensured her fans that she is planning to create a zone where she can interact with her fans and also shared that she will keep them up to date through emails. She ended the email by writing, "Okay. That's it for now. Drink a big water. Go outside" and signed it as E x. Watch Lorde's Solar Power music video below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'SOLAR POWER' VIDEO

