Louis Tomlinson Cancels Shows In Moscow & Kyiv Amid 'needless' Russian-Ukraine War

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson took to his social media to weigh in on the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia declared a 'special military operation'. The crisis has now lasted for a couple of days as the Russian troops continue to shell residential areas costing hundreds of lives. The humanitarian crisis seems to grow as the citizens are being forced to take shelter or flee their homes.

For the unversed, the war continues to evolve as the Ukrainian government earlier urged its citizens to pick up weapons and fight against the Russian troops. People from across the world have been sending support to the war-hit country and the entertainment fraternity is no exception as many contributed to the assistance in their own ways. On the other hand, in light of this grim situation, many artists cancelled their shows and tours.

Louis Tomlinson cancels shows in Moscow & Kyiv

Taking to his Instagram on March 1, the 30-year-old singer shared a statement where he announced that his tour shows in Moscow and the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, have been cancelled indefinitely. Furthermore, he extended his support to the war-hit country and condemned the ongoing war by calling it 'needless'. Read his statement below.

“Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice. The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.''

Louis Tomlinson is not the only one who was compelled to cancel their shows amidst the ongoing war as popular American rock band Green Day also announced that they have cancelled their concert which was supposed to be held in Moscow. They issued a statement by writing, ''With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that''. They also expressed their desire to return in future when it is safe.

