Rock Band Green Day Cancels Moscow Concert Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Hopes To Return

Amidst the mounting tension in Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' effectively sending in the troops, the citizens of the war-hit country are being compelled to take refuge or evacuate their homes. From bombardments of buildings to blaring sirens of ambulances, the country is now engulfed in chaos as Russian troops continue their invasion. People across the globe are extending their support to the war-ridden country and contributing to assisting the distressed civilians of Ukraine.

Joining the humanitarian aid, many from the entertainment fraternity are standing in solidarity with Ukraine in their own way as recently, American pop singer The Weeknd postponed an important announcement in view of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis. Adding to the list is the popular American rock band Green Day who cancelled their concert which was supposed to be held in Moscow.

Green Day cancels Moscow concert amid Russia-Ukraine war

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the rock band comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool announced the cancellation of their concert which was scheduled to be held on May 29 in Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The statement began with, ''With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,''

The band also stressed the fact that the ongoing humanitarian crisis is much bigger than rock shows by writing, ''We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that,'' However, ''we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future,'' The band also assured fans that their tickets will be refunded and urged them to stay safe.

For the unversed, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has now lasted for around five days and is reportedly the result of a conflict that arose eight years ago after Moscow captured Crimea. According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, over 352 civilians have died as a result of explosions and bombing by the Russian troops. The war is still evolving as the Ukrainian government earlier urged its nationals to pick up weapons and retaliate against the Russian army.

Image: Instagram/@greenday