Lucky Ali Reveals Why His Album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai' Got Shelved By A Music Label; Read

Lucky Ali is rightfully hailed as one of the most prolific musicians in the country, with his tracks like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama among others taking the audiences by storm. However, the singer has faced his share of problems in achieving this feat. The 63-year-old artist recently took to his Facebook handle and revealed that his 2004 album titled Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai was shelved by T-series as the singer and his team 'questioned their decision' of only crediting lyricist Sameer for the entire album, which was curated by a joint effort of many people.

Lucky Ali later edited the post, removing names of the concerned people, but noted that Aslam, who penned the album with him and another lyricist based out of London, should've gotten the due credits.

Lucky Ali reveals why his Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai album got shelved

Taking to his Facebook handle on Monday, November 22, the O Sanam singer wrote, "We did an album which T Series called ‘Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai’ after a song in the album... it was recorded in London at Mikes Studio in Soho and partly at the T series studio in Mumbai.. Aslam wrote the album along with me and another lyricist based out of London she wrote the song ‘Jab se mili tumse’ I believe her name was Salma and she was from Quetta."

Revealing where the problem arose, he noted, "And then another lyricist got the credit for writing the album because he was being promoted by the company which then took the album off the shelves because we questioned their decision... Aslam should have gotten his due credit ...We didn't perform the songs because we were allowed to without paying to sing our own songs so we didn’t sing them..."

In the comments section, however, Ali quipped that everything happens for a reason. "Whatever happened was for good whatever is happening is for the good and likewise whatever will happen will also be for good... so why worry." Meanwhile, his latest rendition of Oh Sanam garnered attention on social media platforms. The singer also unveiled a version of another of his songs, Sayyah, and once again received praises for his musical skills.

