Billie Eilish's Best Lyrics From Her Album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Billie Eilish has gained massive popularity through her music. The No Time To Die singer is popular for writing songs with deep meaning. The 18-year-old artist is also recognised for her dark and shifting tracks, fused with a melancholic setting. Billie Eilish's albums have become very popular and have kept the listeners hooked. Check out some of her intricate and striking lyrics from her album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? below.

I love you

Up all night on another red-eye

I wish we never learned to fly

Maybe we should just try

To tell ourselves a good lie

Didn't mean to make you cry

Listen Before I Go

Taste me, the salty tears on my cheek

That's what a year-long headache does to you

I'm not okay, I feel so scattered

Don't say I'm all that matters

Leave me, déjà vu

ilomilo

Told you not to worry

But maybe that's a lie

Honey, what's your hurry?

Won't you stay inside?

Remember not to get too close to stars

They're never gonna give you love like ours

Bad Guy

So you're a tough guy

Like it really rough guy

Just can't get enough guy

Chest always so puffed guy

I'm that bad type

Make your mama sad type

Make your girlfriend mad tight

Might seduce your dad type

I'm the bad guy

Duh

Xanny

I'm in their secondhand smoke

Still just drinking canned Coke

I don't need a Xanny to feel better

On designated drives home

Only one who's not stoned

Don't give me a Xanny, now or ever

You Should See Me in a Crown

Count my cards, watch them fall

Blood on a marble wall

I like the way they all scream

Tell me which one is worse

Living or dying first

Sleeping inside a hearse

all the good girls go to hell

All the good girls go to Hell

'Cause even God herself has enemies

And once the water starts to rise

And Heaven's out of sight

She'll want the Devil on her team

wish you were gay

"Baby, I don't feel so good," six words you never understood

"I'll never let you go," five words you'll never say (Aww)

I laugh along like nothing's wrong, four days has never felt so long

If three's a crowd and two was us, one slipped away

When the party’s over

Don't you know I'm no good for you?

I've learned to lose you, can't afford to

Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin'

But nothin' ever stops you leavin'

