Billie Eilish's Best Lyrics From Her Album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Billie Eilish has gained massive popularity through her music. The No Time To Die singer is popular for writing songs with deep meaning. The 18-year-old artist is also recognised for her dark and shifting tracks, fused with a melancholic setting. Billie Eilish's albums have become very popular and have kept the listeners hooked. Check out some of her intricate and striking lyrics from her album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? below.
I love you
Up all night on another red-eye
I wish we never learned to fly
Maybe we should just try
To tell ourselves a good lie
Didn't mean to make you cry
Listen Before I Go
Taste me, the salty tears on my cheek
That's what a year-long headache does to you
I'm not okay, I feel so scattered
Don't say I'm all that matters
Leave me, déjà vu
ilomilo
Told you not to worry
But maybe that's a lie
Honey, what's your hurry?
Won't you stay inside?
Remember not to get too close to stars
They're never gonna give you love like ours
Bad Guy
So you're a tough guy
Like it really rough guy
Just can't get enough guy
Chest always so puffed guy
I'm that bad type
Make your mama sad type
Make your girlfriend mad tight
Might seduce your dad type
I'm the bad guy
Duh
Xanny
I'm in their secondhand smoke
Still just drinking canned Coke
I don't need a Xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who's not stoned
Don't give me a Xanny, now or ever
You Should See Me in a Crown
Count my cards, watch them fall
Blood on a marble wall
I like the way they all scream
Tell me which one is worse
Living or dying first
Sleeping inside a hearse
all the good girls go to hell
All the good girls go to Hell
'Cause even God herself has enemies
And once the water starts to rise
And Heaven's out of sight
She'll want the Devil on her team
wish you were gay
"Baby, I don't feel so good," six words you never understood
"I'll never let you go," five words you'll never say (Aww)
I laugh along like nothing's wrong, four days has never felt so long
If three's a crowd and two was us, one slipped away
When the party’s over
Don't you know I'm no good for you?
I've learned to lose you, can't afford to
Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin'
But nothin' ever stops you leavin'
