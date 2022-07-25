Machine Gun Kelly Groped By A Fan During Concert In Portland; Security Comes To Rescue

Machine Gun Kelly was groped by one of his fans during his performance at the Moda Center in Portland as a part of his Mainstream Sellout tour. According to TMZ, the rapper went into the seats with the audience members coming close to some of them. This is when a fan, who was standing right behind Machine Gun Kelly, wrapped his hand around the rapper as if to click a selfie.

A security guard following MGK was also trying to keep the fan in control, however, he grabbed the artist tighter around his waist and further tried to reach his frontal area. MGK finally stripped away the man's hand, and the latter was forcibly pulled out by the guards. Reports suggest that Kelly, being a professional, continued to perform as if nothing happened and also didn't address the instance on social media.

Recently posted a story to mark his daughter Casie Colson Baker's 13th birthday. Dropping an adorable picture of his teenager, the 32-year-old wrote, "you're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love." He further called himself a 'proud dad'.

In another concert in New York a few weeks back, the Mainstream Sellout star smashed a champagne flute on his forehead during the afterparty. Kelly shared a picture of his wounded face on social media, with reports mentioning that he was spotted leaving the event hand-in-hand with his fiancée Megan Fox, with blood stains visible on his sheer pink shirt.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged on January 11, after the rapper popped the question. Sharing a video of the special moment on social media, Megan mentioned, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. (sic)"

She added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 (sic))."