Last Updated:

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Next Album ‘Born With Horns’; Hints At Release Date

In a recent interview, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his upcoming album, ‘Born with Horns’. He also told fans what they could expect from it. Watch -

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Machine Gun Kelly

Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly


In a recent interview with Sunday TODAY, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his upcoming album, Born with Horns. Apart from sharing details about the album and telling fans what they could expect, the rapper also hinted that the album would release on New Year's Day.

The episode of Sunday TODAY with Machine Gun Kelly will air this weekend, on Sunday on NBC at 8 AM, EST.

More details about Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming album

Speaking about Born with Horns, Machine Gun Kelly said that the album will contain numbers that are 'more guitar-heavy'. He also said that he prefers all this work to be different from one another, but said 'every album is a juxtaposition' of the last. He mentioned that he studied his last album, Tickets to My Downfall so he could build his upcoming album accordingly. The rapper recently celebrated one year of the release of Tickets to My Downfall. He posted a video of himself on Instagram on the occasion and mentioned that the album changed his life as he wished it a happy anniversary. He wrote, "happy one year anniversary to the album that changed my life, I hope it played a part in yours 🎟 🎸#TicketsToMyDownfall".

READ | Megan Fox slams trolls who criticize her for "dating a younger man" Machine Gun Kelly

In the interview about his next album, he mentioned that he is being true to himself and not holding anything back. He also mentioned that his true self cannot be silenced or restrained, since it is a 'force, like a hurricane'. During the interview, he also hinted at the release date of Born with Horns, as he said that as soon as people open their eyes in 2022, they will have something to listen to.

READ | Megan Fox reveals making a list of 'pros and cons' before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Known for his numbers like Bad Things, Forget Me Too, Drunk Face, and many more, the rapper announced the album in August with his executive producer for his album, Travis Barker. The duo could be seen on camera as they showed off the all-new matching tattoos in honour of the album. The duo got inked with the name of the album and Machine Gun Kelly captioned the post, "Born with horns the album. We’re back for round two".

READ | Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker drop new album 'Born With Horns' with matching tattoos

Watch the video here - 

Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

READ | Conor McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly almost come to blows at Music Awards ceremony; watch
READ | Masvidal backs Machine Gun Kelly to beat Conor McGregor if they fight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Machine Gun Kelly, Machine Gun Kellys upcoming album, Machine gun kelly songs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com