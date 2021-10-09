Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Next Album ‘Born With Horns’; Hints At Release Date

In a recent interview with Sunday TODAY, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his upcoming album, Born with Horns. Apart from sharing details about the album and telling fans what they could expect, the rapper also hinted that the album would release on New Year's Day.

More details about Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming album

Speaking about Born with Horns, Machine Gun Kelly said that the album will contain numbers that are 'more guitar-heavy'. He also said that he prefers all this work to be different from one another, but said 'every album is a juxtaposition' of the last. He mentioned that he studied his last album, Tickets to My Downfall so he could build his upcoming album accordingly. The rapper recently celebrated one year of the release of Tickets to My Downfall. He posted a video of himself on Instagram on the occasion and mentioned that the album changed his life as he wished it a happy anniversary. He wrote, "happy one year anniversary to the album that changed my life, I hope it played a part in yours 🎟 🎸#TicketsToMyDownfall".

In the interview about his next album, he mentioned that he is being true to himself and not holding anything back. He also mentioned that his true self cannot be silenced or restrained, since it is a 'force, like a hurricane'. During the interview, he also hinted at the release date of Born with Horns, as he said that as soon as people open their eyes in 2022, they will have something to listen to.

Known for his numbers like Bad Things, Forget Me Too, Drunk Face, and many more, the rapper announced the album in August with his executive producer for his album, Travis Barker. The duo could be seen on camera as they showed off the all-new matching tattoos in honour of the album. The duo got inked with the name of the album and Machine Gun Kelly captioned the post, "Born with horns the album. We’re back for round two".

Watch the video here -

Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly