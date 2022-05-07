Madonna Asks Pope Francis To Meet Years After 'blasphemous' Performance Condemned By Him

Pop icon Madonna took to her social media to publicly address Pope Francis and asked him to meet with her to 'discuss important matters.' The tweet to Pope Francis comes two decades after her infamous performance in 2006 that drew the ire of the Vatican as they condemned the Queen of Pop for her 'blasphemous' performance.

Hinting at the same, the 63-year-old mentioned in her tweet that it has been a 'few decades' since she last confessed. She also vowed that she is a 'good catholic' while requesting Pope Francis to meet with her.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Madonna wrote, ''Hello@Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its been a few decades since my last confession,'' she added, ''Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?''

The singer also claimed that she has been 'ex-communicated' three times by writing, ''I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.''

Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ?

I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna — Madonna (@Madonna) May 5, 2022

As mentioned earlier, her tweet comes years after the Vatican infamously condemned the singer for her controversial performance in Rome in 2006. As per Page Six, in her stint during her performance, the singer was 'crucified' on the stage as a part of the act. This did not sit well with the catholic church as the late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini spoke after the approval of Pope Benedict XVI slamming the 'blasphemous' performance and stating that the singer took it 'too far'.

As per the outlet, the late Cardinal called Madonna's performance an 'act of open hostility' and 'nothing short of a scandal'. He also opined that the singer was trying to 'generate publicity'.

It is pertinent to note that the singer told Harper’s Bazaar in 2013 that she was raised a catholic. She also described her relationship with religion as 'funny' and added, ''I like to provoke, it’s in my DNA. But nine times out of 10, there’s a reason for it.''

