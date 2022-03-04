The Russia-Ukraine crisis has lasted for over a week now and the entire world has been praying for the conflict to end soon. Ukraine has been fighting back Russia for the past nine days, yet the Russian troops' attacks are escalating with every passing day. Many Ukrainians have fled their country amid the devastating situation and are seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. Amid the tension, many companies and celebrities are trying to provide aid to the Ukrainian refugees. Recently, Grammy award-winning singer Madonna asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

Madonna has earlier announced she is in solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Taking to her Instagram stories, Madonna shared a video of rampant destruction in Ukraine. Sharing the heart-wrenching clip, Madonna asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. She wrote, "Stop the devastation of The Ukraine. STOP. Putin No More War!"

Source: ANI

Madonna prays for the people of Ukraine

Earlier this week, Madonna shared another heartwrenching video of the destruction in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The video saw Russians attacking several building in Kyiv and people struggling for their lives. Sharing the video, Madonna called out Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine. She further mentioned how innocent people are fighting for their lives and learning to defend their country while protecting themselves. Many also have to flee their country and move to neighbouring countries. At last, she asked her fans to do their bit to help Ukrainians by donating.

Madonna wrote, "Does This Video hurt. you as much as it hurts Me? Putin continues his Senseless And Horrifying attacks on The Ukraine!! Innocent people are being killed and wounded every day! Innocent people are fighting for their lives And learning to shoot guns to protect themselves Refugees are crowding the borders and being stopped from escaping." "So many brave people are staying to fight.. God Bless You All. We are praying for you all," she added.

Several other celebrities, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and more are also contributing to help the people of Ukraine. Ukraine born Mila Kunis and her actor husband Ashton Kutcher recently started a fundraiser and promised to match up to $3 million worth of donations.

Image: AP