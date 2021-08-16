Madonna Birthday Special: The Queen Of Pop's Ultimate Songs Remembered By Her Fans Forever

The Queen of Pop, Madonna ringed in her 60th birthday on Monday, August 16. The music legend has changed the course of music forever by breaking boundaries with her lyrics, music videos and even stunning performances on stages. Several all-time favourite Madonna's songs include Like A Prayer, Lika A Virgin, Vogue, Music, Frozen, Hung Up, Open Your Heart and Papa Don't Preach, among others. She has sold more than 200 million copies across the world and has been bestowed with seven Grammys. Top musicians such as Lady Gaga, Frankie James Grande, and others name her as a major influence in their lives. While celebrating her birthday today, take a look at her ultimate playlist.

Top 10 Madonna's songs

Lucky Star

Lucky Star comes from The Queen of Pop's 1983's self-titled debut studio album. Penned by her, the track is a medium-paced dance song that colligates the male body with the heavenly stars in the sky. Produced by Reggie Lucas, the song was also has a remix version by her then-boyfriend John 'Jellybean' Benitez.

Into the Groove

The 1985's release Desperately Seeking Susan featured Madonna's Into the Groove. It comes from her second studio album, Like a Virgin that was released in 1984. Reportedly, the iconic singer's inspiration behind the song was the dance floor as its lyrics are written as an invitation to dance with the singer.

Live to Tell

Live to Tell comes from the legend's third studio album, True Blue in 1986. The song's lyrics talk about being strong while dealing with internal issues such as deceit, mistrust and childhood scars. The song had a remixed appearance in The Immaculate Collection (1990) and in its original form in Something to Remember (1995) and Celebration (2009).

Papa Don't Preach

Yet another hit comes from her third studio album, True Blue. Penned by Brian Elliot with additional lyrics by Madonna, the song combines pop and classical styling. Its lyrics deal with teenage pregnancy and the choices that come with it. The music video has portrayed a storyline where the Queen of Pop is trying to inform her father about her pregnancy.

Causing a Commotion

Who's That Girl film that was released in 1987 featured Madonna's Causing a Commotion. The song is penned and produced by her and Stephen Bray and has inspiration from her relationship with then-husband Sean Penn, and his abusive and violent nature.

Like A Prayer

Like a Prayer comes from Madonna's 1989 fourth studio album with the same title. Penned and produced by Madonna and Patrick Leonard, the track heralds an artistic and personal approach as it speaks about a passionate young girl in love with God, who becomes the only male figure in her life. The song topped various charts and stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for over three consecutive weeks.

Express Yourself

Express Yourself was released in 1989 as a tribute to American funk and soul band Sly and the Family Stone. Madonna's inspiration behind the upbeat dance-pop and deep funk track is female empowerment where she can be seen urging women never to go for second-best and to always express their inner feelings. The song was widely praised for its gender equality message.

Keep it Together

Released as the sixth and final single from Like a Prayer, the song is inspired by the legend's relationship with her family- whom she missed after her separation from Sean Penn. Its lyrics depict the realisation of how important Madonna's family has been to her in life.

Rescue Me

Rescue Me comes from her biggest hit album, The Immaculate Collection. Penned and produced by Madonna and Shep Pettibone, the dance-pop and gospel-house track talks of a romantic love rescuing the singer. It's original, as well as the remix versions, are widely applauded by her fans.

Vogue

Vogue is released in 1990 and comes from her second soundtrack album titled I'm Breathless. The music legend was inspired by vogue dancers and choreographers Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza from the Harlem 'House Ball' community. Thus, the house song set trends in dance music in the 1990s with its strong influences of 1970s disco.

