Madonna: Instagram Posts Of The Pop Singer Which Caused A Stir On The Internet

Madonna has been one of the most prominent artists in the International music industry. She rose to prominence in the 1980s with her first hit Holiday. Having an estimated net worth of over $750 million, Madonna has achieved the success in her field which was unseen for female artists back in the 80s and 90s. Madonna is currently busy with her Madame X Tour which will go on till March 2020. The 61-year-old singer and songwriter has an avid following on social media where she is seen sharing snippets from her private life. Her social media posts often become headlines as she posts content which is deemed controversial by many netizens. Here are some of Madonna's social media posts which caused a stir.

The 3 am ritual post

Recently, Madonna had shared a post where she shared with her fans about the ritual she performs at 3 am. The bizarre video featured her taking an ice bath. She is seen submerging herself in the ice-cold water bathtub. Later, Madonna is seen wearing a bathrobe and drinking a yellow liquid out of a cup. She later informs that the yellow liquid in the cup is, in fact, her own urine. This post gained a lot of attention by netizens but Madonna reportedly uses her own urine as a medication on a regular basis.

Gun control post

America is known to have issues with gun control. Madonna, in the midst of an ongoing gun control controversy, posted a video stating her stand regarding the issue. She posted a video of her and her team marching on to the stage. The video posted by her had sparked a debate as gun control is one of the most prominent issues in America.

