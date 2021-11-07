Madonna Makes Surprise Appearance At AmfAR Gala; Helps Raise Funds For HIV/AIDS Research

American pop singer Madonna made a surprise appearance at the star-studded amfAR Gala held in Los Angeles. She came in support of her longtime friend and collaborator Jeremy Scott who was being honoured with an award for his extensive contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS over the years. The singer also paid a tribute to her friend who died of the illness.

The AmfAR Gala held in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday night witnessed several popular personalities making an appearance to support the cause. The event was held after a year of hiatus owing to the pandemic. Sponsored by Cadillac and FIJI Water, more than $1.8 million was raised at the event for HIV/AIDS research.

At the event, the 63-year-old's photograph by Ellen Von Unwerth was auctioned off for $70,000 to aid the research on HIV/AIDS. The Queen of pop made a surprise appearance and presented her longtime friend and collaborator Jeremy Scott with the Award of Courage in recognition of his work with the organisation and his commitment towards the cause. She also wore an outfit to pay a tribute to her friend Keith Haring who died of AIDS. She shared pictures of the event on her Instagram and wrote, ''Thank you @amfar for inviting Me to honor @jeremyscott for the work he has done for AIDS research and for people who are HIV+ Four decades later we are still fighting to find a cure for a pandemic that we continue to be plagued by. The highlight of the evening was wearing a jacket inspired by Keith Haring.!! 🐶. A great friend who died of AIDS.''

According to a report from Variety, the singer recalled the time she attended the amfAR gala in 1991 and addressed the rumours of her having AIDS. She also stated that the experience was an 'eye opener' for her as she understood 'that there was and there still is so much fear.' She added, ''The hatred, the shaming, the fear, the misinformation that surrounded those suffering from this disease and unfortunately that fear still exists today. I’m sure that you are aware of it, I knew in that moment that my fight had just begun.'' She further urged people to use their platform to raise awareness about the virus.

