Madonna Provides Update About Upcoming Biopic; Reveals 'script Is Almost Finished'

In an interesting piece of news for all the Madonna fans, the music legend has given a major update on the status of her upcoming biopic. Uploading a string of photos on her Instagram handle recently, the renowned songstress revealed that she has almost concluded penning the biopic's script and further expressed gratitude for the support of her children. The 63-year-old singer can be seen posing in an all-black outfit accentuated by chunky neckpieces and sunglasses as she shared the news.

The Material Girl singer was reportedly co-writing the script with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody. Other details about the film, including its cast are being kept under wraps, however, Madonna has been credited as the project's co-screenwriter, producer and director.

Madonna shares an update about the upcoming documentary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 19, the singer uploaded several photos as she sat next to the fireplace while flipping through the script. Madonna was clad in an all-black ensemble and heavy silver jewellery as she posed for the camera. For the caption, she wrote, "Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children![sic]," referring to her recently released concert documentary titled Madame X.

Take a look:

Earlier, rumours of Florence Pugh helming Madonna's role in the film were rife, however, the singer cleared that they haven't zeroed down on the lead yet. In an earlier statement to Associated Press, Madonna revealed that although the makers haven't finalised the actor, Florence's name is 'definitely up there on the list'. She further spoke about the project, stating her 'pretty crazy experience' to date. She described the writing process as long and arduous, adding that it has been therapeutic as well.

Meanwhile, the singer was recently in news for headlining the opening performance at this year's MTV Music Awards. She also spoke about the past and recalled her journey to stardom, while reflecting upon her terrifying experience of coming to New York for the first time with only $35 in her pocket. The 63-year-old also celebrated her 40-year-long career in the music industry and MTV.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: @madonna/Instagram)